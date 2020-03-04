Beyhadh 2: Sony ends speculations around Jennifer Winget & Shivin Narang’s show going digital; Read statement

"The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth," reads a statement from Sony TV.

and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 has been in the news for the longest time now. However, this time around, it does not seem to be for very nice reasons as the fans haven't been happy with the reports doing the round. Yes, reports about the show going digital have been doing the rounds, however, it does not look like that is going to happen after all as an official statement from the channel has now come in.

According to the official statement from the channel, they say, "The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off-air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel." The statement also added that the show is also not going to go off-air immediately.

While the statement has cleared the air regarding the show, according to what has been said, the channel did have plans of taking the show on digital, however, it is because of Jennifer Winget's demand for a hike and all the tension around it, the channel had to reconsider their decision.

