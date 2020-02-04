Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: After Maya and Rudra's marriage, MJ to meet his biggest enemy and daughter in law

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and MJ will come face-to-face as MJ will learn about Maya and Rudra's marriage. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles has been dishing out some nail-biting episodes. The makers are introducing some interesting twists and turns to keep the audience at the edge of their seats. As per the current track, Rudra has broken up his marriage with Ananya as he realised his love for Maya. He left the Roy Mansion to hunt for Maya who had left her house as she is in love with Rudra and cannot see him getting married to someone else.

Rudra somehow finds a clue that Maya maybe i Rishikesh and tries to look for her there. After a lot of searching and efforts, Rudra finally finds Maya on the banks of the river. However, Maya is angry and upset and we got to see a taste of it in last night's episode, as Maya pointed a knife at Rudra as they were rafting in the river. Rudra was also at the verge of drowning, but he made Maya understand that he loves him and will be with him forever.

Now, in tonight's episode, after the big confession, Maya and Rudra will become one soul. They will tie the knot in front of a gigantic Shivas idol. Not only will they perform the rituals, but will also exchange promises. After their intriguing marriage, another big twist is all set to take place. As Maya and MJ will have their first face-off. Yes, you read that right! Maya will soon come face to face with MJ, giving him the biggest shock of his life. She will enter the Roy family as Rudra's wedded wife and leave everyone aghast.

MJ will finally meet his biggest enemy - Maya, someone he never expected to return! What will be his game plan? Find out on 5th February at 9 PM.#Beyhadh2 #MAYAxMJ @jenwinget @AshishChowdhry @shivin7 #KanganBaruahNangia pic.twitter.com/KP5fpshBTH — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 3, 2020

It would be interesting to see what happens when MJ meets his biggest enemy in the face of his daughter-in-law. How will MJ deal with her? What will be Maya's plan? Will their encounter reveal dirty secrets of their past? Are you excited for this big and revengeful meet-up? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget: THESE statements by the Beyhadh 2 actress prove that she's a boss lady

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More