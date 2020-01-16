Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: After Maya kills Rishi, Myra to shoot MJ; Will Rudra be able to stop her?

After Rishi's sudden death, looks like MJ's life is in danger. Here's what will happen next.

Beyhadh 2 has been entertaining the audience ever since it kick-started a month back in December. The show features , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles. The makers of the show have finally given a full-fledged start to the revenge drama with Maya successfully hurting MJ. In the latest episodes, we saw how Maya influenced Rishi to commit suicide by silting his wrists and tried to put the blame for it on his father MJ. Though she assured to save his life, she tricked him to take her inflict pain on MJ.

While MJ and Rudra are still trying to come to terms with Rishi's death and are trying to know who has killed their beloved Rishi, looks like now MJ's life is going to be in danger. Yes, we've learnt that, MJ is soon going to be shot straight in the heart. And this time, it is going to be none other than Myra (Diana Khan) aka Ananya's step-sister, who has stepped life of the Roy family to ruin MJ's life, who played a game with Ananya in the past. Yes, just like Maya, Myra is also adamant to destroy MJ and leave him devastated. She will be seen pointing a gun at MJ in a fit of anger, while Rudra stands right her. Myra's actions will leave everyone shocked.

Take a look at some BTS photos from the upcoming drama here:





For the unversed, Ananya and Rudra were about to exchange wedding rings, but their engagement came to a standstill after Rishi's sudden death. In the previous episodes, Ananya joined hands with Maya to make MJ's life hell. Now, after Maya killing Rishi, will Myra also be successful in killing MJ or will Rudra stop her and save his father's life? It would be interesting to see what happens next. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

