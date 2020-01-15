Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: After Rishi's death, MJ plans to take revenge; Will Maya be exposed?

After Rishi's death, MJ will plan revenge against his murderer. What will happen next?

Sony TV's popular revenge drama Beyhadh 2 starring , Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead role has finally kick-started with its vengeance spree. In the latest episode, we saw how evil Maya tries to create a mess between the Roy family. She influences Rishi against his elder brother Rudra and father MJ. Not only this, in order to take revenge from MJ she asks Rishi to fake attempting suicide and slit his wrists. Rishi, who is madly in love with Maya, obeys her orders and cuts his wrist for her. While Maya had promised him to save his life, she deceives him and leaves him lying bleeding on the terrace.

While Maya locks herself in a room after leaving Rishi, Rudra figures out his location after noticing the ambiance in his suicide video. He rushes to rescue Rishi and finds him lying in pool of blood. At first he thinks it is his drama, but later when does not respond, he sobs knowing it is the truth and his younger brother has actually taken the drastic step. Now, in the upcoming epiosde we will see, Rishi's body being brought to his home for his last rites. MJ and Rurdra are left in a state of shock as they cannot fathom why did Rishi do this. They will be crying inconsolably on Rishi's sudden demise.

Unaware that Rishi was taken away from him as a result of his past crime, MJ will not keep quiet in taking down the murderer of his son. Will he get to Maya? Find out tonight at 9 PM in #Beyhadh2. #MayaAgain @jenwinget @AshishChowdhry @shivin7 #RajatVerma #KanganBaruahNangia pic.twitter.com/OWsYFcJwbL — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 15, 2020

However, MJ will sense that it was not Rishi's plan to attempt suicide, but someone has planned his murder. An angered and upset MJ will then plan to take revenge from his killer. He will be adamant to make the life of the killer hell. He says the person, who has killed my son, will also breath his/her last soon. On the other hand, Maya is happy as her first revenge from MJ has been successful. Now, it would be interesting to see, if Maya's truth will be exposed? Will MJ get to know that Rishi was abetted by none other than his arch rival Maya? What will happen next? Are you excited to see the upcoming episodes and twists that come in? Let us know in the comment section below.

