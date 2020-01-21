Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Ananya to expose Maya's truth before MJ; Will Maya kill her?

Beyhadh 2 upcoming episode: Maya will understand that Ananya has found out her truth and is going to expose her in front of MJ and Rudra. So, he plans to take revenge from Ananya. Here's how.

Beyhadh 2 featuring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles has been churning out some extremely intriguing episodes with revenge being the center of the story. In the latest episode, we saw how Maya is slowly an steadily trying to win over Rudra's heart and become his shoulder in need. She also tells him to save Rishi's girlfriend from MJ, who is suspicious that she was the reason behind his younger son's death. Ananya doubts Maya's closeness with Rudra and confronts her asking why is she trying so hard to befriend him and become his support. Rudra ignores Ananya's doubts claiming that she is merely insecure of Maya and his friendship.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Ananya will walk in MJ's study room, wherein she finds a sketch of a girl that was drawn by Rishi. And this sketch will be of none other than Maya. Yes, Ananya will find out that Maya is Rishi's girlfriend and she decides to expose Maya's truth in front of MJ. However, Maya becomes wary of Ananya's plan and doubts that she knows something that will ruin her life. She plans to stop Ananya from taking any further action. She plots to take Ananya's life before she reveals to MJ and Rudra that it was Maya who planned Rishi's suicide. For doing so, she will take Rajvee's help and ask him to shut Ananya's mouth forever.

On one side, MJ is bent on finding out Rishi's girlfriend. On the other, Maya tries to save herself through Rudra. Will her identity come out? Find out tonight at 9 PM in #Beyhadh2.#MayaAgain @jenwinget @AshishChowdhry @shivin7 #RajatVerma #KanganBaruahNangia pic.twitter.com/nxQ4sWUaki — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 20, 2020

Well, it will be extremely interesting to see fierce Maya to take revenge from MJ by taking another life from his family. Will Maya succeed in killing Ananya? Will MJ and Rudra get to know Maya's truth? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

