Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Ananya gets suspicious about Rudra and Maya's budding friendship

Beyhadh 2 SPOILERS: Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 has been keeping audience hooked to the screens. Check out the latest spoiler right here.

Shivin Narang and starrer Beyhadh 2 is currently high on drama with Maya playing games with both Rudra and Rishi. In the last episode, we saw that Rudra left Maya's house with Ananya and Rishi, however, he came back to discuss with her. He said that love only has pain and that is the reason why he has been away from the same. Maya told him that he must be looking love in wrong person and they later shared a kiss.

Later, we saw how Ankit kidnapped Maya. Rudra, who was engrossed in her thoughts decided to take a u-turn and stood in front of Ankit's car. As we reported earlier, Maya will invite Rudra for the first time to her house and Rudra will be very excited about it. He will be having several plans in his head and will bring gifts as well. However, he will be shocked to see his brother Rishi as well at her place. Maya has now planned to start a battle between the two brothers.

Ananya is suspicious about Rudra and Maya's budding friendship. She will question Rishi, however, Rudra will convince her that there is nothing she should be worried about. Ananya really loves Rudra since childhood and she is now getting insecure and she does want to lose her childhood love to anyone. What are your views on the upcoming track of the series? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang aka Rudra Roy looks suave & intriguing in his latest photo

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget dons a 'Fauji' look for Code M as she tries to expose an ugly secret; WATCH

Check out the interview of Shivin and Jennifer right below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More