Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Antara makes a shocking demand to MJ; Maya plans another surprise for him

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Antara will make some unbelievable demands from her husband MJ leaving him shocked. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 that airs on Sony TV has been keeping the viewers glued to their screens with interesting twists and turns, ever since it kick-started in December. The show stars , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang. With unexpected events in the lives of the central characters, it is running high on drama. In the latest episodes, we saw how Maya and Rudra started a new journey together as they left MJ's house. Antara also went to bring them back to the Roy mansion, but Maya refused to do so. On the other hand, Ananya and Adi tried to provoke Maya with their evil plans.

Now, in tonight's episode, Antara will make some unusual demands from MJ, which will leave him utterly shocked. In a very sweet tone, she will ask her 'MJ darling' 50% shares of his company, the Roy mansion, the Manali cottage, and the London mansion. Upon hearing Antara's unexpected demands, MJ will be speechless. When Maya learns about all this, she gets extremely elated. She feels that finally the cat has come out from her dome and shown her true colours.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

Maya then plans another evil surprise for MJ. Later, someone rings the bell of MJ's home and he opens the door, but he sees something that leaves him stunned. On the other hand, Maya is seen smiling as she looks at her phone. It would be interesting to see what happens next. What will MJ do now? What is Maya planning to make MJ's life hell? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang celebrate Holi on the sets of Beyhadh 2 but with a 'sweet' twist



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More