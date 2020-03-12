Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Antara THREATENS MJ about exposing his dark secrets; Maya enjoys the drama

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Antara and MJ will get into a heated fight. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 has been entertaining the audience ever since it kick-started in December 2019. The show features , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. After a long time, viewers are now witnessing the bold, fearless and revengeful side of Maya. In the latest episode, we saw how Maya played her evil plan against MJ and manipulated Antara. She influenced Anatara to turn against MJ and take a stand against him. On the other hand, Maya is furious upon seeing Ananya mending differences with Rudra again.

Now, in tonight's episode, a totally aghast Antara will barge into the Roy mansion as she screams Mrutunjay's name on top of her voice. She will push him and hold him by the neck and shout, 'Tumhari himmat kaise hui' (How dare you?). She threatens to expose him in front of the entire world and reveal all his dark secrets. This will leave MJ startled as will not understand Antara's loud reaction. Meanwhile, on a news channel, Antara and MJ see that Antara's profile on the dating app has become the most discussed topic of the town. On the other hand, Maya talks to herself and says, 'Antara has forgotten who MJ's real enemy is.'

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will these differences between MJ and Antara be solved? What will be Maya's next plan? Will MJ be able to fight Maya? Will Antara understand that Maya using her? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

