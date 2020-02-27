Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Did MJ REVEAL Maya's truth to Rudra?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ will again play his nasty plan to ruin Maya and Rudra's relationship. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles, saw a massive turn of events in the latest episode. Maya turned the tables upside as she sided her arch-rival MJ. All this happened, as Diya claimed that she is pregnant with MJ's child, and he is forcing her to abort the unborn. In a shocking and unexpected move took MJ's side and said that Diya has been behaving weird since Maya and Rudra's marriage. She proved that Diya is not pregnant and rather has not been keeping mentally still. MJ and Antara were shocked by Maya's support, but they played along as they were helpless.

Now, in tonight's episode, MJ is again going to play an evil plan to create a rift between Maya and Rudra. He will call Rudra to meet him and have a conversation with him. MJ will tell he wants to talk about Maya, something serious related to her. Then, he will reveal some secrets to him. Later, Rudra will go in his room, and when Maya tries to embrace him, he will push her away, leaving her shocked. She will ask, 'What is wrong.' To which he says, 'Come down with me in the living area, you will find out the truth.' The entire Roy family has assembled there, waiting for Rudra. When he arrives, Antara asks him, What is the matter? Why did you call for this sudden meeting? A seemingly angry Rudra says, 'Because you all must be aware of this topic. I want to show you something related to Maya.' While MJ has a cunning smile on his face, Maya is left all stunned.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? What was the thing that MJ wanted to tell Rudra about Maya? Has he spilled the beans about Maya's past? Is this his new game plan to ruin Maya? What will Rudra do next? Will this create differences between Maya and Rudra? Only time will tell, Until then stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

