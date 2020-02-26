Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Diya REVEALS about her pregnancy to Rudra; MJ, Antara and Maya left shocked

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Diya will spill the beans about her pregnancy in front of Rudra and Maya, leaving MJ shocked. Here's what will happen next.

Beyhadh 2, which airs on Sony TV, has been entertaining the audience ever since it began its journey on Television in December last year. The show features , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles. While initially, the drama was running at a slow pace, the makers have finally given a full-fledged start to the revenge drama with Maya and MJ coming face-to-face. In the latest episode we saw that while Maya and Rudra are coming close to each other, MJ's life has gone for a toss. MJ's secret girlfriend, Dr. Diya (played by Nikunj Malik) is now bearing his child.

Yes, Diya is pregnant with MJ's child and this truth has finally come out in front of MJ's wife Antara (played by Melanie Nazareth). Antara confronted Diya about her pregnancy and blamed her for trying to destroy her married life. She defended her husband and pointed fingers at Diya's character. Antara also warns Diya to abort the child, while she pleads to MJ that she wants to keep it as it is the sign of their love. However, MJ thinks that Diya is trying to tarnish his image, and thus threatens her to get rid of the child. He even attempts to kill her by throttling her neck.

Now, in tonight's episode, Diya will spill the beans of her carrying MJ's child in front of Rudra. It so happens that Maya and Rudra will hear a tussle going on in the next room, and go to see what is happening there. Here, they will see Diya crying inconsolably as she comes to Maya for help. She apologizes to Maya for her past deeds and seeks her help. Rudra is all confused as he cannot fathom what is happens. He then asks MJ about it, to which Diya reveals that she is pregnant with MJ's child, leaving him completely shocked. MJ and Antara are also stunned. Maya plays her wicked card and says that it is time for Rudra to know the truth.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Maya help Diya, who betrayed her in the past? Will Maya side with MJ against Diya or will she expose him? How will Rudra react to all this drama? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

