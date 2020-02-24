Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya all set to REVEAL her and MJ's past in front of Rudra? Find Out

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will side Diya and unveil her and MJ's ugly past secrets in front of Rudra. Here's what will happen.

Starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles, Sony TV's popular revenge thriller Beyhadh 2 is all set to dish out a highly interesting track. The makers are shelling out intriguing twists and turn to keep the audiences gripped to the screens. In the latest episode, we saw how newlyweds Maya and Rudra try to come close to each other as they head out for a romantic Valentine's day date. But, nothing has ever been so smooth in Maya's life, and this also wasn't.

While the two were putting efforts to wipe out their differences, MJ tried to ruin their date. He arrived to scare Maya and destroy their date but unknowingly hurt Rudra. Upon learning about MJ's evil deeds and seeing her hubby in pain, Maya went berserk and showed her deadly avatar. She stood strong in front of MJ and confronted him. Not only this, but she also warned him to stay away from their life, else it will not be good for him.

Now, in tonight's episode, some major revelations are going to be made. MJ and Antara will learn about Diya's pregnancy and just as expected will threaten her to abort the child. Diya will resist and will be left devastated. Since Diya refuses to obey MJ's orders, he endangers her and warns to kill her if she goes against him. Diya then says that she will seek Maya's help to get rid of him. She approaches Maya and apologizes for her past deeds, and asks her to save him from MJ. Meanwhile, Rudra will stand confused and will not be able to understand what is going on. Later, Maya will say that it is finally time to reveal the truth in front of Rudra, as the past cannot be hidden from Rudra anymore. This leaves MJ shocked.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Maya unveil her and MJ's past before Rudra? Will MJ try to stop her? What will be Rudra's reaction to all this? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

