Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya and MJ to recall their nasty past; Will Rudra get to know their truth?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ and Maya will go into flashback, reminiscing their past days. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang has been high on drama. The revenge drama has finally kick-started in full enthusiasm. In the latest episode we saw, how Rudra and Maya confess feelings for each other and tie the knot in Rishikesh. Not only this, as a marriage gift, Maya asks Rudra for a promise. She told him that whenever she will ask for that one thing, he will give it to her without any hesitation. Rudra agreed to Maya's wishes and embraced her. Maya proclaimed that she will destroy MJ with the power of Rudra's love.

As we earlier told you, after tying the knot, Maya and Rudra will return to their home. Rudra comes to the Roy mansion and reveals about his marriage to the family. He also introduce Mrs. Maya Rudra Roy, leaving everyone shocked. The newlyweds will also take blessings for their married life. MJ will be aghast on seeing his biggest enemy stepping in his house as his daughter-in-law. He will feel all the emotions from anger to confusion to fear, thinking what will evil Maya do now.

Now in the upcoming episodes, Maya and MJ will recall their nasty past. Yes, the story will take a u-turn and will go into flashback revealing secrets or their ugly old days. The viewers will get to know everything, right from where Maya entered MJ's life 10 years ago, till what went wrong between them. And how and why an innocent Maya changed into the vengeful woman.

It would be interesting to see how things take a turn, now that the biggest enemies have to live under the same roof. Will Rudra ever get to know about their past? Will Maya use Rudra to take revenge from MJ? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

