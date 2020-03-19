Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya and Rudra enter the same club; Will they cross paths?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and Rudra will be under the same roof. Here's what will happen.

, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 has taken an intense yet interesting turn. While earlier Maya was seeking revenge from MJ, now Rudra is behind Maya for revenge. It so happened that Maya lost her memory, and is now staying with Vikram, while Rudra is on a hunt for her. He has sided with MJ and passionately wants to destroy Maya's life. In the latest episode, we saw that Vikram showed his obsessive love for Maya, which she uprightly denies. On the other hand, Rudra has taken an oath to kill Maya and is therefore desperately trying to find her.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Maya will try her way out from Vikram's clutches and will lovingly request him to take her out. Giving him the challenge to prove his love for her, Maya will beg him to take her outside the house to see the real world. After much persistence, Vikram agrees to Maya's requests and takes him to a club. The club is dark and filled with many people. On the other hand, Rudra who is on a lookout for Maya will find some vague clue of Maya being at that club. So, Rudra also ends up at the same club and starts searching for Maya.

While Rudra cannot seem to find Maya, the latter notices a pair of shoes worn by a man and is stunned. She cannot see the man's face, but she more or less seems to recognize who the shoes belong to. Has Maya found out that it is Rudra?

It would be intriguing to see what happens next. Will Maya and Rudra bump into each other? Will Maya recall her life with Rudra? Will Vikram manage to hide Maya from Rudra again? What are your thoughts on the same? Also, how are you like Rudra's turn from a lover boy to a revenge-seeking man? Let us know in the comment section below.

