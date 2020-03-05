Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya and Rudra leave the Roy mansion

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra and Maya will walk out of the Roy mansion. Here's what will happen next.

Beyhadh 2, which airs on Sony TV, has been keeping the audience ever since it started its journey on Television in December 2019. While reprised her role as Maya, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang joined in as the male lead roles. Recently, rumors were abuzz that the show may go off air on TV, but will continue to air on digital platforms. However, the channel has squashed any such speculations and released a clarification statement about the same.

In last night's episode, Rudra forcefully removed Maya's wedding ring and destroyed it. Maya planned to show MJ his place and prove Rudra's love for her. On the other hand, Maya also planned to destroy Antara's pride in being only Mrs. Roy. Now, in the upcoming episode, MJ's long wish of throwing Maya out of his house will come true. Maya along with her mother Nandini will leave the Roy mansion. However, much to MJ's surprise, his son Rudra will also walk out. It will so happen that when Maya steps out, Rudra will stop her and announce that since they entered the house together, he will also leave with her.

He will say that he doesn't want to stay at a place where her beloved wife is not respected and treated well. Rudra's decision will leave MJ and Antara shocked. Later, Maya is seen getting into a video call with MJ from their new house. Here, Rudra is seen having a goodnight's sleep, while Maya holds a knife on his throat. MJ is stunned to see Maya's evil avatar towards her husband, and says, 'You (Manvi) love Rudra a lot and will not harm him at all. But in a shocking move, Maya replies, 'Beyhadh pyaar to hai, par Beyhadh nafrat bhi.'

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Why did Maya suddenly decide to leave the Roy mansion? Is it MJ's win or is it Maya's new plan? Will she harm Rudra to get her revenge from MJ? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

