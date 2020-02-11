Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya and Rudra's dance during their wedding reception leaves MJ aghast

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya, Rudra and MJ's life is going to take an ugly turn. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang is prepping up for some high-intensity drama. After Rudra and Maya's sudden and shocking marriage, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked with new twists and turns. In the latest episode, we saw that the second chapter of MJ and Maya's past nasty story gets revealed. MJ blamed Maya for killing his son Rishi and warned to take revenge from her. In fact he also added that he will not forgive her if she tried to enter his life ever again. MJ throtled Maya's neck to threaten her, but Rudra came to her rescue.

Maya goes down the memory lane and recalls her ugly past. She revealed that she was not Maya before, but Manvi and was pregnant with MJ's child. While she was excited to have the kid, MJ deceived her and aborted her child forcefully. While Maya was dreaming about all this, MJ comes and slaps her to wake her up. After bringing her back to the senses, he told her that he would never left his family for a girl like her.

Now in the upcoming episode, despite all the drama, MJ and others will organise a wedding reception party for the newlyweds. As per reports, during the party, Maya and Rudra will dance on romantic number and flaunt their chemistry. While their sizzling dance will bring them closer to each other, this will not go down well with MJ. Maya and Rudra's hot closeness will not only set the stage on fire, but will also make MJ's heart burn. He will get extremely furious and will plan to get Maya out of his life and the Roy mansion.

It would be interesting to see what happens next in the romantic thriller. How will Maya and Rudra's closeness affect MJ? Will MJ try to get them separated? Will Rudra learn Maya and MJ's truth? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

