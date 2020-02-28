Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya to ATTACK MJ? Here's what will happen

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and MJ will be seen having some serious conversation, wherein Maya will lose his cool. Here's what will happen next.

Sony TV's revenge drama, Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles, has been witnessing new developments in Maya, Rudra and MJ's life. In the latest episode, we saw how MJ tried to manipulate Rudra and create a rift between Maya and him. He advised Rudra to propose Maya. And unknowingly Rudra repeated what MJ did in his past with Manvi, leaving Maya uncomfortable and unsettled. Rudra revealed the cover of Maya's book Beyhadh and also offered a ring to her. While Maya walked off, MJ smirked on seeing her state.

Now, in tonight's episode, the drama is going to get intense, as Maya will hit back to MJ in his style. It so happens that Maya will be having breakfast, as MJ approaches her. While she's staring at her wedding ring, MJ throws an evil taunt. He says, 'Rudra's love won't let you remove this ring, but the hatred you have for me will not allow you to wear it either. He then even dares to pull her chair closer to him, leaving Maya aghast.

He goes on with his filthy statements saying, 'Every time you wear this ring, you will feel that MJ is coming close to you and touching you.' Maya gives him a stern look and loses her cool. She picks up the knife on the table and hits it down, as blood is splashed on MJ's face.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

Well, it is not yet known whether Maya hit MJ with the knife, or hurt herself instead. But the lady has sure proven that no one can now mess with her because she's already had enough pain. Do you think Maya attacked MJ with the knife? Or is it just s mere warning by Maya to MJ asking him to stay away from her? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

