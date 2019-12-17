Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya to attack Rudra’s mother Antara; Will drown her in a bathtub

Beyhadh 2 is coming up with her new twist as Maya is set to begin her deadly revenge game now.

Sony TV’s popular show Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winger, Ashish Chowdhry Rajat Verma and Shivin Narang in the lead has managed to intrigue the audience with its gripping storyline. And while the viewers have given a thumbs up to the revenge drama, it is reported that Beyhadh 2 is set to take a new turn. In the coming episodes, Maya (Jennifer) will come out in open to play her deadly game and will target one of her enemies.

This will happen during MJ’s party wherein in Maya will be making a secret appearance wearing a masquerade. Dressed in an all-black attire, the diva will be creating a different aura with her swag. However, no one in the party will be aware of her malicious intentions and her first target. Much to everyone’s surprise, it is MJ’s (Ashish) wife Antara who will first come on Maya’s radar. Reportedly, Maya is miffed with her as she is the reason MJ left her. And to avenge the same, she will attack Antara and will drown her in the bathtub during the party.

Adding another twist in the story, Antara is saved at the right moment, however, MJ’s elder son Rudra (Shivin) gets suspicious about Maya’s involvement in this incident. Apparently, Rudra will find Maya’s masquerade on the spot which will make him doubt Maya’s intentions for his family.

Will he be able to expose Maya and end her game? Or will Maya will trap him in another story and manage to escape once again?

Credits :Telly Chakkar

