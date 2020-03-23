Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya decodes Vikram's evil motives and screams for help as MJ knocks on the door

Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will finally find clue against Vikram's evil plans. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles has been dishing out some nail-biting episodes of late. Ankit Siwach aka Vikram's entry in Maya and MJ's revenge drama has added more 'tadka' to the track. While we're all waiting to see Maya's dark side, in the latest episode, Vikram's nasty side was unleashed. Rajiv bumped into Maya, but Vikram managed to distract her and keep her away. Showing his ugly side, Vikram held Maya's mother captive and harmed her. He also hurt Rudra and Rajiv, who was about to ruin his plan. On the other hand, Rudra comes face-to-face with Maya in the club.

Now, in tonight's episode, Maya will search through the house and find some clue related to Vikram's plan. She will decode Vikram's evil motives, and Vikram will understand that Maya has found out the truth. While she is hiding on the bed, he will come next to her and scare her further. With a wicked smile on his face, he will tell Maya, 'You are now aware of everything darling.' Shivering in fear, Maya will ask him, 'Have you murdered him?', Vikram flashes his sinful smile again.

Later, when Maya is in the kitchen, the doorbell of the house rings. While Vikram goes to open the door, Maya gets alert and takes out a signboard with 'HELP' written on it. And on the door is standing Maya's arch-rival MJ. So, as she screams for help, MJ stands outside the door.

It would be interesting to see what new twists are unfolded in the coming track. Will MJ find Maya and help her? Will Maya recall who MJ is? Will Vikram hide Maya from MJ? Who is the person who is killed by Vikram? Is it Maya's mother, Rajiv or Rudra? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

