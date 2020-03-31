Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya gets furious as Vikram plans to KILL Rudra

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will show her evil side as Vikram will plan to hurt Rudra. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2, which airs on Sony TV has been dishing out some interesting episodes off late. The show stars , Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, and Ankit Siwach. The story revolves around Maya and MJ's past and how the former is now trying to avenge herself. In the latest episode, we saw how Maya tried to take Vikram's life but wasn't successful in killing him. On the other side, MJ reaches Vikram's house while hunting for Maya. While Vikram has already fathomed that Maya has regained her lost memory, and reveals the truth to her. The story is now going to take an exiting turn, as Vikram and Maya will join hands to destroy others' lives.

Now in tonight's episode, Maya will be seen bonding with Vikram. She will ask Vikram to help her ruin the lives of people who have hurt her. Maya will be adamant to kill the sinners who have caused her pain. Vikram agrees to do anything for her princess's happiness. Maya then points out at MJ and asks Vikram to put him to death. He then vows to fulfill Maya's wishes and kill MJ brutally. However, Vikram adds that he will also kill somebody else after these culprits.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang on failing tasks: The fight is within myself and I will overcome it



Maya is stunned to hear this from Vikram. He then goes on to reveal his plans to kill Rudra. But, Vikram's plans leave Maya agitated and she shows her evil side. She grabs Vikram's collar and warns him against harming Rudra anytime. The anger in Maya's eyes to see any talking about hurting Rudra is too much.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. How will Maya and Vikram defeat MJ and ruin his life? Will Vikram really try to kill Rudra despite Maya's reaction? Will Maya's nasty past will finally be buried? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang reveals he and Jennifer Winget seemed to have a bonding when they first met

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More