Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya hits Vikram brutally and tries to escape; She hides in a room with Nandini

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles has been dishing out some nail-biting episodes off late. Ever since Ankit Siwach aka Vikram's entry has taken place, the storyline has taken an unexpected turn. Maya. Rudra and MJ's lives have gone for a toss. While enemies have now turned into friends, lovers have developed hatred. But, all along with this, it looks like Maya is the most affected as she has lost her memory and is not sure of what is happening in her life.

Now, in tonight's episode, Maya will be see cooking food in the kitchen as Vikram approaches her. He is happy knowing that he is going to have a perfect afternoon with Maya and some delicious Italian food at their home alone. He goes and hugs Maya from the back, making her all uncomfortable. But, Maya is not scared this time, she is fuming with anger to show her evil side. She waits for an ideal moment when Vikram comes close to her, and then play her masterstroke.

Showing her fierce and smart side, Maya takes full advantage of Vikram's proximity and harms him. She picks up the wine bottle next to her and smashes Vikram's head with it. It doesn't stop there, she also hits him brutally on is head with a frying pan. The hit was so hard that Vikram shouts and falls on the ground, unconscious. Maya quickly tries to flee away from there, and escape his clutches. But as she runs, Vikram tries to get hold of her. However, Maya doesn't give up and uses her walking stick to give him a hard blow again.

Maya finally reaches the door and rushes out of the house. She goes and hides in a corner, while Vikram cripples to catch her. The shocker, however, is that Maya lands up in the same deserted room where her mother (Nandini) is held captive. While Maya is shocked to see her there, Nandini cries for help.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Maya run away from Vikram's grasp? Does she recognize Nandini? Will Vikram find her? How will Maya escape Vikram? Will she help Nandini or leave her there only? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

