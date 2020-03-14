Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya LOSES her memory and Vikram enters her life; Will she forget Rudra?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 is all set to change bring in new twists and turns in the upcoming track. Read on to know more.

Sony TV's revenge drama, Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang is all set to introduce some unexpected twists and interesting turns. With the change in the shows time slot (from 16th March it will air at 10.30 pm), the story-line is going to take a massive turn. Not only this, but there is also going to be a new addition to the show, who will take Maya's life for a toss. But, before we jump into what's in store for us, let us take a quick look into the last episode.

In the latest episode, we saw that Maya hosts a Holi party organized at the Roy Mansion. While Maya and Rudra enjoy their first Holi together after marriage, MJ discovers the truth behind his younger son Rishi's death. He learns that Maya had killed Rishi, and also has a video proof about the same. He confronts Maya about her evil acts and hands over the evidence to Rudra. Then, MJ leads Maya to a cliff intending to kill her. But at the same time, Maya also plans to kill MJ before he tells Rudra the truth. The two arch-rivals point guns at each other and a gunshot is heard. At the end of the episode, the police arrive at the crime spot and find a clue of a third person being present there during the incident.



ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ and Maya point guns at each other; Rudra to find the truth behind Rishi's murder

Now in the upcoming episode, the entire plot is going to be twisted as Maya will lose her memory. Yes, you read that right! Maya will forget everything that has happened in her life. But with this, a new entry will also happen on the show and in Maya's life. A man named Vikram (Ankit Siwach) will make a grand entry and disguise himself as Maya's husband. While Maya wakes up from sleep, she finds herself in an unknown place with an unfamiliar man. He will then introduce himself as Maya's husband. Down on a wheelchair with wounds on her head, Maya is struggling to recall anything and identify the man.

Take a look at the intriguing promo here:

With this nail-biting twist, many questions arise. Who is Vikram? Is he related to Maya's past? Is he here to take an act of revenge from her? Has Maya lost her memory or is she making it up to escape the blame of Rishi's murder? Has Rudra learnt the truth and where is he? Will Maya and Rudra meet again? Where is MJ, is he dead? Only time will give us answers to all these questions. Until then, tell us how are you liking this new turn of events in Maya's life? Are you excited about the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's show gets a NEW time slot; Here's when it will air now

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More