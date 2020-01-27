Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya marries Rudra to enter Roy family; Plans to take revenge from MJ

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, the Roy family is going to be shocked as Rudra will introduce them to his wife Maya. Take a look at what happens.

Beyhadh 2 is all set to introduce another roller-coaster for its fans. The show starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles will seen some eye-popping drama this week. While the past week was all about taking lives, this week is going to be about making lives. We're talking about Maya and Rudra. In the latest episode, we saw how the two of them have started getting close to each other. We also told you that they will get married in Rishikesh. But, this wedding will bring in a lot of interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episodes.

In the promo released by the makers, we can see that Maya and Rudra are a married couple now. Yes, the two have tied the knot and are set to enter the Roy house. Upon seeing the duo, holding hands and acting as a newly-married couple, MJ and other family members are left completely shocked. The duo enter the house, and Maya approaches a surprised MJ as she seeks his blessings. But, if you're thinking that Maya has changed and has given up on the idea of taking revenge, then you're absolutely wrong. Maya has entered the Roy house and family, just to plot against MJ and destroy his life. In the video, the anger in her eyes is clearly evident as she asks MJ if he will be ready to accept her as Roy family's daughter-in-law.

Well, it would be interesting to see what turn does the story take now, as tow enemies will live under one roof and try to ruin each other's lives. What will Maya’s game plan be to devastate MJ? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Beyhadh 2's upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

