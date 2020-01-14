Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya plans to use Rishi's death to blackmail and trap MJ

In the upcoming episode, Maya will be seen deceiving Rishi in an attempt to take revenge from MJ. Here's what will happen.

In the latest episode we saw that as Maya tries to commit suicide, Rishi pleads her not to do so. While Maya is happy to see him there, she refuses to listen to him. Now in the upcoming track, Maya wil be seen playing an evil trick to trap MJ. In a bid to obey to his requests, Maya asks Rishi to prove his love and slit his wrist and blackmail MJ. She also assures Rishi that she will not let anything happen to him and save his life.

However, Maya reveals her ugly side and does not help Rishi. She deceives him and leaves him bleeding to die. Upon knowning all this, Rudra rushes to save Rishi, but he fails to save his younger brother's life. Now, as per Maya's plan, MJ the blame of Rishi's so-called fake suicide will fall on MJ as Rudra is already against his father, and she will be able to take her revenge. Yes, she will use Rishi's death to hurt MJ and Rudra. Will be successful or will her plan move against her? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

