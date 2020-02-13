Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya shivers in fear as MJ recalls their bitter past; Will Rudra come to help her?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will be seen losing her control as MJ tries to scare her. Here's what will happen.

'Revenge' is the only word that is associated with , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang starrer Beyadh 2, after the two enemies have come face-to-face. While Maya and MJ have been planning to take revenge from each other for their nasty past, but their hatred has only intensified and so is the drama on the show. In last night's episode, Rudra and Maya set 'couple goals' as they performed all the traditional rituals after marriage. Like a dotting husband he stood by her as the family was trying to bring her down. Not only this, he also made her wifey feel special by decorating the room for her and expressing his feeling.

While the Roy family members feel that Maya is faking her love for Rudra, Maya reveals that she has actually started falling in love with him. On the other hand, MJ was trying top find a way to get rid of Maya. He plans to use Manvi's weakness to defeat Maya. Now, in the tonight's episode, MJ will try to scare Maya by recalling their past. They will be seen have an intense conversation, as MJ tells Maya that for the world she might be 'Maya', but for her she will stay the old 'Manvi' always, who was beautiful and innocent. As he tries to come close to her, she shivers in fear and shouts Rudra's name for help. Later, Maya will be seen losing control over her emotions, and out of fear will scrub her body with hot water as she remembers MJ's words.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget: THESE statements by the Beyhadh 2 actress prove that she's a boss lady

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Rudra come to her help? Will Maya talk to Rudra about what all she is facing? What will be MJ's evil plan to ruin Maya and ouster her from the Roy mansion and Rudra's life? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More