Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya shows her deadly avatar; Strangles MJ for trying to harm Rudra

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will finally show her deadly avatar as she threatens MJ. Here's what will happen.

Sony TV's revenge thriller Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the central roles, is all set to witness some high-voltage drama as Maya is finally going to show her deadly avatar. From the beginning of the show, viewers were waiting to see the strong, bold and fearless Maya that they saw in season one. However, Maya's character did not seem to flourish that way, leaving many fans longing to see her in the audacious look. When Maya tied the knot with Rudra and entered the Roy mansion, people taught now the actual revenge story will begin, but much to their dismay, MJ was using Maya's weakness and threatening her in almost every episode.

However, there's some good news for fans. Maya is back in action and is all pumped up to send thrills down your spine with her valiance. Yes, in the upcoming episode, you'll get to see the real and stout-hearted Maya. While Maya and Rudra will be enjoying their romantic Valentine's date together in a closed room, suddenly a bunch of balloons will fly inside. One of them will burst right in front of Rudra's face, leaving him completely stunned and scared.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget: THESE statements by the Beyhadh 2 actress prove that she's a boss lady



Later, Maya is seen threatening MJ and says that he has done a big mistake by trying to hurt her hubby Rudra. She holds MJ by the neck and strangulates him. Not only this, but she also warns him that if he even dares to harm Rudra again, she will ruthlessly kill him. All this leaves MJ shocked and he cannot seem to understand how Maya suddenly has got so much power again.

Here's a sneak peek from the thrilling episode:

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Maya's love for Rudra help her to take the revenge from MJ that she has been waiting for since forever? What will MJ do after this? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for such spicy updates.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ plots an evil plan to ruin Maya and Rudra's Valentine's date

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More