Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya to support MJ against Diya's pregnancy? Find out

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya is going to turn the tables as she will join hands with MJ against Diya. Here's what will happen next in the revenge drama.

Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh 2, starring as Maya, Ashish Chowdhry as MJ, and Shivin Narang as Rudra in the lead roles, has finally taken an upward move and the drama is getting intense with each following day. In the latest episode, we saw how MJ repeated his past mistake, but this time with Diya. Diya informed MJ that she is pregnant with his child, but just like the past, MJ manipulated her to get the child aborted. And she agrees with him.

Well, if you've watched the episode, you might know that Diya is not actually pregnant, but it is all Maya's plan. Maya has created the illusion of pregnancy for Diya with the help of Rajiv. However now, after seeing the sonography reports, Diya will change her mind and will want to bear the child. But, MJ will threaten her and attempt to kill her. So, to save herself from MJ's evil side, she will beg before Rudra and Maya. Diya will seek an apology from Maya for whatever bad she has done to her in the past.

While all of us would think that Maya will finally take her revenge from MJ and help Diya, owing to her situation, but looks like Maya has some other plans. Yes, in the upcoming episodes, Maya will turn the tables and join hands with MJ against Diya. Though Maya will warn that she will reveal MJ's truth, she will defend MJ against Diya. She will do so, as she wants Diya to go through the same suffering and pain that she had to go through when Diya blindly supported MJ in the past.

Is this Maya's new game? How will Rudra react to all this? Will MJ understand Maya's aim behind her moves? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

