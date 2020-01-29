Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya turns aggressive as Rudra disobeys her and agrees to marry Ananya

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will go crazy as Rudra decides to follow MJ's wish to marry Ananya. Here's what will happen.

Maya's life in Beyhadh 2 has never been a bed of roses. It has been a roller-coaster ride with new twists and turns each day. And the drama in this revenge saga is just going to get better now. In the latest episode we saw Maya is trying to get close to Rudra and provoke him against MJ and Ananya. She also arranged a bachelor's party for him, wherein she tried to get cozy with him. Though Rudra has developed a soft-corner for Maya, he has not yet revealed about his feelings. But his actions have made his love for her evident and Maya is also seen pushing him to express what he feels. She told him that she knows he has feelings for her, but is only getting married to Ananya for MJ. She asked him to follow his heart and not MJ's command.

Now, in today's episode, Maya is going to receive a major shock as Rudra will agree to marry Ananya sooner. All this will happen as Ananya will ask for a favour from Rudra. She will request him and all other family members to drop the pre-wedding functions and arrange he marriage the next day. Ananya's wish will be accepted and MJ will order to make preparations for the wedding. Rudra will also agree to everyone's wishes. Upon getting to know this unexpected twist, Maya will get super angry and turn aggressive. She will go berserk and start throwing things in the house. She will be seemingly hurt with Rudra's decision and will feel betrayed.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will she be able to stop Rudra and Ananya's wedding? What will be Maya's next plan? Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

