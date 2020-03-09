Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Maya warns Ananya to stay away from Rudra

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will show her complete power on Rudra as his wedded wife and warn Ananya. Here's what will happen.

as Maya, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang starrer Sony TV's popular revenge drama Beyhadh 2 is running high on drama. The story-line is picking a good pace with interesting twists and turns that are leaving viewers at the edge of their seats. In the latest episode, we saw an unusual turn of events as Maya and Rudra walked out of MJ's house. Yes, the newlywed duo left the Roy mansion to start afresh together, leaving the family startled. Not only this, but Maya also played her card and intimidated MJ.

Now, in tonight's episode, Maya will show her wifey avatar as she asks Rudra's business partner and best friend Ananya to stay away from him. Yes, Maya will warn Ananya to maintain a distance from her husband. It will so happen that Antara will visit Maya's home and the latter gives her a warm welcome by singing a song for her. On the other hand, Ananya will open up to Adity about what she feels about Maya. She claims that Maya is a dangerous person, and is on a mission to ruin lives. Later, alert Ananya Maya to not come in between her and Rudra's relationship now, as it will not be good for her.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. How will MJ destroy Maya's life as she is now out of the Roy mansion with his son? What will be Maya's next move? Will Ananya understand Maya's intentions? Who will be Maya's target next? What are your thoughts on the same?

