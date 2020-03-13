Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ and Maya point guns at each other; Rudra to find the truth behind Rishi's murder

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ will threaten Maya to reveal her truth about Rishi's murder to Rudra. Here's what will happen.

The makers of Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 are leaving no stones unturned to grab the audience's attention with interesting twists and turns in the storyline. The show revolves around the lives of (Maya), Ashish Chowdhry (MJ), and Shivin Narang (Rudra). If you're a fan of the revenge drama, you might know that the on-air timings of Beyhadh 2 have been shifted. Yes, from March 16 (Monday) you will be able to watch it at 10.30 pm and not 9 pm.

In tonight's episode, MJ will enter Maya's house with a videotape. Well, this video is of MJ's young son Rishi, who was killed by Maya. It so happens that Maya is washing her face in the bathroom, and she hears Rishi's voice from the living area. In the clip, Rishi is heard saying, 'This video is about the girl I'm in love with.' As soon as Maya hears this, she rushes to the hall and finds MJ there as he plays Rishi's last video before death.

With red eyes filled in tears, MJ says, 'You have killed my son Manvi. Now Rudra will come to know everything.' This leaves Maya shocked and she turns mad. She shivers in fear and cannot control her emotions. A petrified Maya then tries to stop MJ from revealing this truth to Maya, but MJ pushes her asking her to leave him alone. Later, Maya and MJ are seen pointing guns at each other with anger and hatred in their eyes. On the other hand, Rudra finds a Handycam and starts shedding tears.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rudra learn the truth about Rishi's death? Will MJ be able to prove that Maya is Rishi's killer? Will Maya and MJ shoot at each other? Will Maya lose Rudra after the truth is out? How do you think the drama will unfold now? Let us know in the comment section below.

