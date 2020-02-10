Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ blames Maya for Rishi's death; Threatens to KILL her

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ will reveal that he knows about Rishi's death and warns Maya to be careful of her life now. Here's what will happen.

, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 is dishing out some really interesting episodes. All thanks to the nail-biting twists and turns. If you've been watching the show, then you might be knowing that the two big rivals, MJ and Maya have finally confronted each other and their lives have gone for a toss. After their much-awaited encounter, the story has gone into a flashback mode, where the two are seen recalling what happened 10 years ago between them.

In Friday's episode of Beyhadh 2, we see how Maya explains in every minute detail of how MJ and all his allies played along to destroy her life. She reveals how an innocent Manvi was betrayed by MJ, which turned her into a revengeful Maya. We get to know how MJ played with Manvi's feelings and emotions, and also ruthlessly killed their unborn child. While Maya is seen sobbing over her past, MJ on the other hand, is seen making plans to throw her out of the Roy mansion, who is now her daughter-in-law.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget looks every inch of a diva as she shares a throwback PHOTO from her vacay

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see that MJ will blame Maya for killing his son Rishi. He gets hold of her in the hall, where everyone is gathered, except Rudra. Anatara, Sudhir, Deeya, MJ and Ananya will together confront Maya and try to threaten her. MJ will again hold her by the neck and say, 'Your game is over Manvi Singh. I have learned the truth. I know you've killed my son Rishi. Now you will beg for your own life.'

While others are seen bursting out in anger, Maya gives MJ a cunning smile as he threatens her to kill her. It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rudra learn about MJ and Maya's ugly past? What will be Maya's next move? Will MJ be able to take his revenge? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More