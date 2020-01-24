Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ to KILL Myra to take revenge from Rudra and Maya; Here's will what happen

The upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2 is going to see a new twist of turns as MJ will reveal his masterstroke to take revenge from Myra, Rudra and Maya. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles, is all set to introduce some nail-biting drama. After Rishi's death, the revenge drama is going to show its next death. No, it is not going to be of Rudra or MJ either. But, rather, it is going to be Maya's ally Myra. Yes, Myra is going to be killed in the upcoming episodes of Beyhadh 2. And this time, the masterstroke will come from MJ, who will be succesful in taking Myra's life and leaving Rudra and Maya shocked.

Well, all this will happen when Maya asks Myra to leave the country and hands over the tickets. But, Myra wouldn't be able to escape and MJ will knock her down. He will very smartly get his hands on her and kidnap her. Myra will be kept captive in a godown by MJ. But, Ananya and Rudra will be in a hunt for her and will eventually find where she is hidden. However, this will not let MJ deter his plan.

We told you yesterday that Myra will point a gun at MJ, but accidentally shoot Rudra. However, all this high-end drama will be created by MJ himself. He will portray that Myra is trying to kill him and will tactfully make her shoot Rudra. But no, Rudra will not be actually shot, rather MJ will come in between and take the bullet on himself, just to show that he is saving his son. If you're thinking MJ is going to breath his last after that and Maya will succeed in her revenge, you're wrong. Things will go as per MJ's plans and he will ultimately shoot Myra and take his revenge. Yes, Myra will be killed in the process and MJ will triumph.

Now, wil Maya spare MJ for his evil deeds? Will Rudra ever come to know MJ's plan and that he was merely being used by him? What will Maya do next? Are you excited for the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

