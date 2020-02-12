Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ plans Maya and Rudra's wedding reception; Hints at an evil outcome

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ will announce Maya and Rudra's wedding reception, but there's going to be a huge twist. Here's what will happen.

Sony TV's popular revenge thriller, Beyhadh 2, featuring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang is running high on drama. With each passing episode, the makers are introducing some nail-biting twists and turns and revealing secrets about Maya and MJ's ugly past. In the latest episode, we saw how MJ and the Roy family confronted Maya about Rishi's death and blamed her for the same. Meanwhile, Maya was again seen going in flashbacks wherein it was was revealed that Jogi and Sudip beat her to death and killed her unborn child.

Not only this, yesterday's episode also gave us a glimpse that Rudra unknowingly knows the truth about MJ and Maya's past. While MJ and Maya were having an ugly spat, Rudra barged in and rescued Maya from MJ's blames. When everyone started pointing fingers at her for Rishi's murder, Rudra lied that Maya was with her during the that time. Unknowingly, Rudra mentioned the reason behind why everyone is trying to frame her as if she had some secret motive.

Now, in the tonight's episode, audiences will see a drastic change in MJ's behaviour that will leave them shocked. MJ will announce a wedding reception for the newlyweds. However, it is not going to be a smooth affair. With a wicked smile on his face, MJ said that he will throw a wedding party for Maya and Rudra to celebrate their togetherness. But, he threatened Maya saying that the game has just begun. He welcomes her to 'hell' and hints towards an evil outcome. While Rudra is unaware of MJ's evil plans, Maya looks shattered.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. What will be MJ's plan to destroy Maya? Will Rudra be able to save Maya from MJ? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget: THESE statements by the Beyhadh 2 actress prove that she's a boss lady



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More