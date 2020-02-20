Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ plots an evil plan to ruin Maya and Rudra's Valentine's date

Beyhadh 2 featuring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles is witnessing new twists and turns every day. With each passing day, the plot is getting much more enticing and thrilling. In the latest episode, we saw several ups and downs in Maya and Rudra's lives. While Rudra and Maya's hug it out and solve their differences, MJ plots new plans to trouble Maya. Much to MJ and Diya's dismay, Maya and Rudra rescue Rajiv from their trap and bring them back to the Roy mansion.

While Maya has turned the tables upside down, MJ is shocked to see the game going out of his control. On the other hand, Deeya and Antara are disappointed with MJ as they assume that he is losing his focus and is not determined enough to destroy Maya's life. Now, in the upcoming episode of the revenge thriller, we're going to witness a perfect blend of love and hatred. How do you ask? Well, on hand Maya and Rudra will be seen getting cozy as they enjoy a special Valentine's date, on the other, MJ will again plot an evil plan to ruin their beautiful moment.

As Maya and Rudra share some lovesick moments, MJ will try to show his ugly side once again. He will say that it will not be Maya's date with Rudra, but a date with her nasty past. It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will MJ spill the beans of their ugly past together in front of Rudra? Will Maya and Rudra finally commit to each other as man and wife? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.