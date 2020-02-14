Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ threatens Maya and he chops off her hair; She is left shattered

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ once again tries to breakdown Maya as he chops off her hair. Here's what will happen.

, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang starrer Beyadh 2, has been giving a new dimension and meaning to the term 'revenge'. While there's love blooming between Maya and Rudra on one hand, on the other side MJ and Manvi's (Maya) nasty past is creating trouble. In the latest episode, we saw how Maya tried to confront MJ. And he tried to use her weakness to defeat her. We also got to know why Manvi got married to Rudra and chose to be Maya Rudra Roy over Maya Jaising.

While Maya is trying her best to leave her past behind, she is somehow unable to get over it. She opened her heart out in front of hubby Rudra about her insecurities and apologized for not being able to move on from her bitter past. However, like a doting partner, Rudra comforted her and understood her pain. He said that he respects her decision and consent. He promised her that he will stand by her side and won't take their married life to the next step until she is willing and ready for it.

Now, in tonight's episode, MJ's presence will again make Maya uncomfortable. MJ will again try to threaten her and use her frailty to instill fear in her mind. As Maya is sitting in her room alone repenting over her past, MJ will barge in. He will bring along a scissor with him and push her on the bed. He will endanger her and chop off her hair. Yes, MJ will cut Maya's hair and leave her all shaken. MJ goes on to say that he will not take revenge for daring to get married to her son and entering the Roy mansion. As MJ chops her hair, she is sits all fearful and mum. Later, Rudra enters the room.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rudra try to understand MJ's evil plans and save Maya from him? What will be MJ's next move? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

