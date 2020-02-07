Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: MJ WARNS Maya to ruin her life and throttles her neck, Rudra comes to her rescue

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ will be seen trying to harm Maya as Rudra comes to her rescue. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 featuring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang is prepping up for some high-intensity drama. The revenge saga has finally made the biggest enemies meet, and is ready for some action. In the latest episodes we saw how Rudra and Maya tied the knot in Rishikesh and entered the Roy mansion. As soon as Rudra introduced Maya as his wedded wife, MJ and the entire house was shocked. On seeing her enemy Maya, MJ welcomed her to the world of insecurities and hatred. He threatened her to expose her in front of Rudra. But, Maya stayed strong and said that he can do whatever he wants as she's ready to face the consequences.

Now in the upcoming episodes, their past nasty will get revealed. MJ will confront Maya and burst out in anger. Their face-off will lead to more fireworks. He will warn to ruin her life and will try to harm her. A big shocker will be witnessed as MJ and Maya will be locked in a room and the former will try to ruthlessly throttle her neck. He will question him as to how she dared to marry his son and enter his house. He is shocked to know that Maya was left alive and has returned to take her revenge. He says, 'The thing that couldn't be completed in the past, I will make sure I do it now.' As soon as he gives her deadly warning to Maya, Rudra breaks open the door and comes to her rescue. On seeing Rudra backing Maya, MJ is left shocked, while Maya has a cunning smile on her face.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's myriad expressions in his latest PHOTOS are worth a watch; Check them out

It would be interesting to see how things unfold further. A lot of drama is left ahead, until then stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More