Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Mrityunjay finds out about Maya being Rishi's girlfriend; Will MJ kill her?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ will learn that Rishi's girlfriend is none other than his arch-rival Maya Jaisingh. How will MJ take his son's revenge from Maya? Read deets inside.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry has been churning out some really interesting episodes off late to keep audiences hooked to the screens. In the latest episode, we saw how Maya planned her revenge and took the life innocent Rishi to hurt Mrityunjay. Rishi's suicide drama has left everyone in a state of shock. While his elder brother Rudra has is sobbing inconsolably and trying to cope-up with the loss, MJ is both sad and angry. Though the father is grieving the loss of his child, he is adamant that it is not suicide, but a murder. Not only this, he is also sure that Rishi's girlfriend is behind all this and her target was not Rishi, but something else. He now wishes to hunt down Rishi's ladylove and know her motto.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that MJ's efforts to find out Rishi's girlfriend will be successful. He will track her down and be shocked to find out that it was none other his arch-rival Maya Jaisingh. Yes, Maya will get exposed in front of MJ and he will then try to learn her truth. And thus, the revenge battle between MJ and Maya will begin. While Maya has already drawn the first blood with Rishi’s death, it would be interesting to see what MJ does next to teach her a lesson.

Who knew that MJ, a caring father would turn out to be Maya's culprit, a killer! She will not spare the Roy family.

Who's next? Find out tonight at 9 PM in #Beyhadh2.#MayaAgain @jenwinget @AshishChowdhry @shivin7 #RajatVerma #KanganBaruahNangia pic.twitter.com/pXurQEfhgn — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 17, 2020

As we've told you earlier, a devastated MJ had promised to make the killers life hell and also sworn to not let the killer be alove after his son's death. We will see MJ trapping Maya and putting her on gun point to reveal the truth. Now, will MJ kill Maya? Or does he have any other plans to take revenge? What will happen next? Are you excited to see the upcoming episodes and twists that come in? Let us know in the comment section below.





Credits :Pinkvilla

