Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Myra accidentally shoots Rudra leaving Ananya, MJ and Maya in shock; Will he survive?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Mrya will point a gun at MJ, but the bullet will it Rudra instead leaving him harmed. This will leave Ananya and Maya in a state of shock. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 is coming out with new twists and turns with each passing day. The show starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles, is building up suspense to keep the viewers hooked. In the latest episode, we saw, how Maya has started developing feelings for Rudra. She relates to his pain and is getting attracted to him. However, she stops herself thinking that love has ruined her before and she must not repeat the same mistake. On the other hand, we see Myra entering their lives again. Ananya suspects that Maya is Rishi's girlfriend, who planned his murder. But, before she could tell anything about her to MJ, we'll see a new twist.

In the upcoming episode, Maya will plot a big fat trap against MJ and Ananya. For this, Maya’s new partner Myra will help her to destroy MJ as she wants to take revenge from him. Yes, just like Maya, Myra is also adamant to destroy MJ and leave him devastated. She is here to take revenge from MJ for Manas. She will be seen pointing a gun at MJ in a fit of anger, while Rudra rushes to save MJ. But, in all this drama, the bullet will hit Rudra instead of MJ and he will be hurt. This will leave Ananya and Maya in a state of shock.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Maya confess her feelings for Rudra after his ordeal? Or will her hate for the Roy will family will not allow her to go close to Rudra? How will Ananya react to all this? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

