Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Nandini RECALLS Manvi's nasty past; Maya and Rudra panic

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya's mother will dream about the past and start panicking. Maya and Rudra try to calm her down. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 aired on Sony TV has been dishing out some interesting twists and turns off late. The show features , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in lead roles, and is all set to bid adieu to its TV audience soon, and run the show digitally. Yes, Beyadh 2 will soon shift from TV to online platforms, owing to its not-so-good TRP's. In the latest episode, we saw how Rudra advised Maya to give an interview to Aditya (a journalist) to promote her book. However, Maya fumes in anger as she gets to know that Aditya is an investigative journalist. On the contrary, Aditya is trying to help as he has a plan to heal Maya's past wounds and talks about the same with Rudra.

Now, in tonight's episode, Nandini (Maya and Manas' mother) will recall her daughter's nasty past. It will so happen that Nandini will fall unconscious, and while she is sleeping, she will recall all the old incidents relating to Manvi and MJ. She will wake up from her dream and starts shouting Manvi's name. She will keep on asking about Manvi's whereabouts, leaving Maya shocked. While Maya tries to clam her down, Rudra listens to the loud noises and runs towards the room. Maya tries to handle Nandini's panic attack, and Rudra gets shocked to see her chanting Manvi's name.

Here's a sneak peek into the episode:

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rudra learn about Maya aka Manvi's truth? Will Maya tactfully handle the situation? Will Rudra be suspicious about Maya and MJ's past relationship now? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

