Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Newlyweds Rudra and Maya to step in the Roy mansion leaving MJ angered

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra and Maya will step in the Roy house as a married couple leaving MJ and other family members in a state of shock. Here's what will happen.

The past few episodes of , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang starrer popular revenge show Beyhadh 2 has been no less that a roller-coaster ride. From Rishi's death to Rudra breaking marriage to Maya confessing her love for Rudra, everything has been high on drama. In the latest episode, much to everyone's surprise, Rudra also revealed about his love for Maya and chased her till Rishikesh. Not only this, he also got married to her in front of a Shiva idol and exchanged promises to stand by her always. Yes, you read that right! Rudra and Maya are finally a married couple and have turned Mr. and Mrs. Roy.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, the newlyweds will get back home and enter the Roy mansion. Rudra will tell MJ that he has got married in Rishikesh, leaving him shocked. But, what gives MJ the biggest shock that Rudra has tied the knot with Maya. Rura reveals that he has exchanged wedding vows with her ladylove Maya. Then Maya finally takes her first step into the house, leaving MJ aghast and every other member surprised and upset. Later the duo seek blessings of MJ as he fumes with anger.

It would be exciting to see what interesting turn will the plot take now as the two biggest enemies have come face to face. Will the 'Queen of Black' aka Maya be successful in ruining MJ's life? Will the 'King of fierce' aka MJ will be able to tackle Maya? Well this face-off and battle between the two past enemies will be surely bring new twists. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actual revenge drama has just begun. What are you thoughts on the same? Are you excited for the upcoming plot? Let us know in the comment section below.

