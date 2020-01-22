Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: NOT Ananya, Rudra to marry Maya in Rishikesh; Will MJ be able to stop them?

The upcoming episode of Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 is going to take a drastic turn as Rudra and Maya will tie the knot. Here's what will happen next.

If you're an avid viewer of Beyhadh 2, then you might be aware of the roller-coaster ride that the show is bringing about. But, if you were thinking that the twists in Beyhadh 2 will come to a standstill after Rishi's death, then you're absolutely wrong. Well, the drama is going on intensify as the makers are all set to introduce new turns to keep you at the edge of your seats. Yes, this revenge spectacle starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles is only going to get meatier and stimulating in the upcoming episodes.

In the latest episode, we saw that Rudra revealed the reason behind his hatred for MJ to Maya. He told Maya that he had in the past seen MJ kissing his girlfriend in the lift and started an affair with her. It is since then that he has no faith in MJ and he also blames him for his father's death. Later, Maya was also seen questioning herself about the feelings and attachment she has started developing for Rudra. She was trying to explain her self-conscious that it was love which destroyed her previously and she should refrain from it now. But, looks that is not going to happen.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see that Rudra will leave Ananya and run away with Maya. Not only this, Rudra will also get married to her. Yes, you read that right! We've learnt that Rudra and Maya will tie the knot. A source close to the show told us that Maya and Rudra will get married in Rishikesh. Well, the story is surely going to take an interesting turn with this new marriage drama.

But, will MJ be able to stop them? What will be Ananya's next step? Will Rudra find out about Maya's truth? Is Maya planning another revenge on MJ by marrying Rudra? What will happen next? Only time will tell. But, until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

