Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rishi reveals about Maya to MJ

Jennifer Winget and Shivn Narang starrer has been keeping audience hooked to the screens. Read on to know the latest spoiler right here.

In the previous episode, we saw that Ankit called MJ to meet him as he wanted to reveal about Rishi's girlfriend. Ankit had stopped his car at a secluded construction location, however, he opened the dicky to see Maya gone. Meanwhile, Rudra went to Ananya to tell her that he did a huge mistake and asked her if she will take care of him forever and even popped the question. Yes, in a big twist he proposed Ananya. On the other hand, Maya tried to hit Ankit with a rod but he pushed Maya in a pool of dirty water.

Maya recalled the time when a similar situation had occurred and she got a panic attack. However, she got saved by the transgenders. We also saw how Ananya, who was initially surprised, accepted Rudra’s proposal for marriage. Rudra also promised her that he will be a very good husband.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Maya is seen telling Rishi that it is time for him to break the news about their wedding to his family. He will immediately go and reveal to MJ. Rishi admitted to dating without revealing Maya's name. MJ asked him whether he is dating the one who saved him from drowning. And later, he will ask him about Maya in detail.

Check out the video of the actors right below.

Will Rishi reveal everything about Maya to MJ? What will be MJ's next step? Only time will tell. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More