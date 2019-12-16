Beyhadh 2 Spoiler Alert: Rishi is SHOCKED on seeing Maya with Rudra

As Rishi is head over heels in love with Maya in Beyhadh 2, he will be surprised to see her with his elder brother Rudra in a car.

starrer Beyhadh 2 is coming with some gripping twists and the audience are loving every bit of it. From Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) revengeful attitude to MJ’s (Ashish Chowdhry) swag, Rudra’s (Shivin Narang) fighter spirit and the lover boy Rishi (Rajat Verma), everything in the show adds up to the charm of this revenge drama. As per the recent track, Maya has begun her revenge game and has been trapping Rudra and Rishi. In fact, she has been investing her money in Rudra’s business and has also signed a business deal with him.

Recently, we saw that Rudra was puzzled to see Maya in a scared state with the hint of media trying to capture a glimpse of her. The lady was scared to death and Rudra was surprised to see this never seen before side of Maya. He tries to calm her down and offers to drop her home. Meanwhile, Rishi is waiting for her at their meeting point. In an interesting turn of events, Rishi will see Maya with Rudra in the car and is shocked. On the other hand, Maya gets to know about her mother’s ill health and requests Rudra to take her to the hospital.

Rishi discovers Maya with Rudra while Antara comes so close to the tormentor of her sons. Will they both unmask her true identity? Stay tuned to #Beyhadh2 tonight at 9 PM for #MayaAgain @jenwinget @AshishChowdhry @shivin7 #RajatVerma #KanganBaruahNangia pic.twitter.com/zY1TgO9fcL — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 16, 2019

The drama doesn’t end here. Maya will also have a close encounter with Antara in the hospital who is there to meet someone. Besides, MJ is also making continuous efforts to unmask the Rudra’s new investor. Will Maya will be exposed now or will she manage to escape once again?

