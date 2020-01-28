Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra & Ananya's mehendi function begins; Maya plots an evil plan to call off wedding

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, we will see how Maya plots an evil plan to call off Rudra and Ananya's wedding. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead, is just turning out to be what the makers promised, a tale full of revenge and drama. It is not a cat and dog chase, but two lions coming out in the open to avenge each other. After Rishi's death, the story took a drastic turn and it is only climbing the uphill with its intriguing twists and turns. As per the current track, MJ has announced Rudra and Ananya's marriage, which had come to an unfortunate standstill after Rishi's demise. The pre-wedding festivities such as haldi and mehendi will begin. While Ananya seems all happy, Rudra's attraction towards Maya intensifies.

In the latest episode, we also saw how Maya plans a trap for friendship as she arranges a bachelor's party for him. With sexy dance, coziness and drinks, Maya tries to get close to Rudra and seduce him. She tells him that he should do what his heart says and not follow other's instructions (referring to MJ). While Rudra tries to not get persuaded by Maya's statements, he cannot stop thinking about it. Maya also promises that she will not let the Roy family live happy, and ruin everything.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Maya plotting another evil plan to create a rift between the soon-to-be married couple. Yes, she will try to create some more misunderstandings between Ananya and Rudra. Maya had skillfully left marks on Rudra's body while doing a close dance with him, and now Ananya will see them and doubt Rudra's intentions. Not only this, Ananya will also see Rudra and Maya getting cozy in a pool and get shocked. Eventually, Maya will force Rudra accept to his feelings for her and ask him to call of his marriage with Ananya.

Will Maya be successful in her plans? Will Rudra get to know Maya's motives of getting close to him? What will be Ananya's next step? Only time will tell. Are you enjoying the current track? Let us know in the comment section below.

