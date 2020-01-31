Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra BREAKS his marriage with Ananya to be with Maya; MJ in shock

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Ananya and MJ will be left devastated as Rudra will leave his marriage mandap and go to find Maya. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang is all set to take an interesting turn. This time while some hearts will be broken, some others will come together. Yes, we're talking about Maya, Rudra and Ananya. In the last episode we saw how Maya planned to use her mother Nandini to win Rudra. She told him that she is in love with him and cannot stay in the city as he is getting married to Ananya. Later, Nandini barges into the Roy mansion to hand over Rudra the Maya's last written letter. She also revealed about Maya's feelings for him. In the letter, Maya had dropped hints about the characteristics of the oceans and rivers and she also revealed that she will write her last chapter near a river. Rudra remembered her responisbility to protect Maya and also had a clue where she could be.

Now, in tonight's episode, Rudra will stop the wedding rituals and rush to find Maya. Yes, he will leave Ananya and his marriage with her for Maya. Rudra's decision leaves Ananya devastated, who is seen shedding tears as she still cannot fathom that her marriage has been broken. MJ asks her where Rudra has gone, to which she replies that he has backed out of their marriage. This leaves MJ shocked who tells everyone that he is worried about his son. He feels that just like Rishi, Rudra's life is also in danger. Ananya and her parents leave the Roy mansion.

Later, Rudra finally finds Maya on the banks of the river and holds her firmly close to her. It would be interesting to see what happens next in Maya and Rudra's life. Will Rudra also express his feelings for Maya? What will Ananya do after the big breakup? Will MJ be able to stop hi son from going against his will? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

