Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra to call off engagement with Ananya to be with Maya?

Maya will again be seeing playing her game as she gets Rudra on his side to ruin MJ. Here's what will happen next.

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has been garnering all the praises for its bold concept. Ever since the season 2 of this revenge drama starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang began, it has been keeping the audiences hooked with its new twists and turns. The show strikes the right chord with the thrill it exudes among the viewers and it will continue to do so in the upcoming track which will focus on the enchanting Maya and handsome Rudra. Yes in the upcoming episodes, their chemistry will be tapped and people will be able to see another side to this twisted tale.

In the latest episode, we saw that Maya is trying to be helping hand to Rudra as he is the latter is trying to over come his younger brother's sudden death. She not only gives him a shoulder for crying but also consoles him. Ananya, who was about to get engaged to Rudra, but couldn't do so, does not like their growing closeness. She questions Rudra that when he has her, why does he need Maya for support. Rudra dismisses her allegations and leaves angrily.

Now in the upcoming episode, Ananya will start finding clues of Rishi's alleged girlfriend. She will look for proof against the girl in Rishi’s room and will then find some few paintings there. Upon seeing the paintings she will point fingers at Maya and suspect her of being Rishi's girlfriend who plotted his murder. But, Rudra seems to not understand all this and rather blames Ananya for blaming Maya due to her insecurity. He tells Ananya that she is merely jealous of his growing bond with Maya and thus putting such ugly allegations against her. He then decides to call of his engagement with Ananya to be with Maya and live his life with him.

But, will Rudra ever get to know Maya's truth? Will he be able to save himself from Maya as he is her next target to ruin MJ? What step will Ananya take as she loses Rudra because of Maya?

