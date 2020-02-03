Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra CONFESSES his love for Maya and performs marriage rituals with her

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra will finally confess his feelings for Maya and decide to take their relationship a level higher. Here's what will happen.

Finally love will bloom in Beyhadh 2. Yes, Maya ( ) and Rudra (Shivin Narang) are all set to become one soul, after all the drama. As per the current track Rudra has broken up his marriage with Ananya and left the Roy mansion to search for his love Maya. He opened up to Ananya that he cannot marry her as he is in love with Maya and wishes to live his life with her. Rudra's confession left Ananya devastated and MJ (Ashsih Chowdhry) was also left in a state of shock.

In the latest episode we saw that Rudra has reached Rishikesh and started looking for Maya there. On the other hand, Maya is seen purchasing a black garland and dropping pearls from it on her way. Rudra finds those black pearls and understands that it is Maya who is dropping hints for him. He followed the hints and finally got hold of Maya. However, she pretends to push Rudra and runs away from him. Rudra also starts running behind.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Rudra will ultimately grasp Maya and come face-to-face with him. He will confess having feelings for her and say, 'I love you Maya.' Not only this, Rudra and Maya will also exchange wedding vows in traditional Hindu style. Yes, the duo will perform marriage rituals take saath pheras in front of fire. However, later, we see that Maya will push Rudra in the lake as they take go boating together.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Maya kill Rudra to take revenge from MJ? How will MJ and Ananya react to Rudra and Maya's wedding? What will be Maya's next plan? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

