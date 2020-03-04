Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra forces Maya to remove their wedding ring and breaks it

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra will give a glimpse of his dark side. Here's what will happen.

Sony TV's popular revenge drama Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang has been making headlines for quite some time. Reports were doing rounds that the show will bid adieu to the TV audience and only air digitally. However, the channel released a statement giving clarifications that no such development is taking place as of now. Speculations around the show getting off-air have also been squashed by them. While all this is happening, the makers of the show are putting in their best to keep the viewers engaged with intriguing twists and turns.

In tonight's episode, Rudra will show an unusual and dark side of him. While the entire family is gathered in the living area, he will ask Maya to remove their wedding ring and hand it over to him. But, Maya will resist and say that it is a 'sign of their love'. However, Rudra will be adamant and not pay any heed to Maya's cries. He will force her to get rid of the ring and snatch it away from her.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Nandini RECALLS Manvi's nasty past; Maya and Rudra panic

But, what he does later, will shock you. He hurriedly goes to the table, picks up a hammer and breaks the ring. Yes, Rudra will destroy Maya's wedding ring. This leaves everyone shocked, and MJ wouldn't seem to understand what is happening. Next, Maya and Rudra are seen embracing each other, while Maya feels 'Rudra's love will not let me lose.' This isn't it. Later, Maya will pen down a letter as she thinks that her hatred will never let MJ win the race to ultimate revenge. Maya's will target Antara and will declare that it is time for her to taste bad luck now.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

It would be interesting to see what happens next. What is Maya's new plan to ruin MJ's peace? Will MJ be able to get Rudra and Maya away from each other? Will Antara fall in Maya's trap against Rudra? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: Sony ends speculations around Jennifer Winget & Shivin Narang’s show going digital; Read statement



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More