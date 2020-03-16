Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra hates MJ as Maya has memory loss; Police search the Roy mansion

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Maya and Rudra's life will take a drastic turn after the one year leap in Beyhadh 2. Here's what will happen.

Sony TV's revenge drama Beyhadh 2 is all set to take some drastic and unexpected turns now. The show starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang will take a one-year leap from today, and new twists will be introduced in Maya, MJ and Rudra's life. In the last episode, we saw that MJ and Maya shoot each other on a cliff and the cops invade the crime scene for investigation. We also told you that Maya will suffer from a memory loss and she will forget her past completely.

This isn't it. A new entry will take place in Maya's life and that will be of her new husband. Yes, Vikram (Ankit Siwach) will become in as Maya's hubby. He will compel Maya to remember their marriage, but his motives don't really seem to be good. On the other hand, Rudra will be left heartbroken as Maya will leave his life. While MJ planned to separate Rudra and Maya, his plan will backfire, as Rudra will now start developing a hatred for him. Yes, you read that right!

Though Rudra will be disheartened with whatever has happened between Maya and him, his love and care for Maya will be stronger than MJ's conspiracy. On the other hand, the police will search the Roy mansion to know the truth about Maya going missing from a year. While Rudra is searching for Maya consistently, MJ is enjoying his life and living peacefully, thinking that his arch-rival has taken an adobe to heaven.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rudra be able to find Maya? Will Maya recall her past with Rudra and MJ? Who is Vikram and why is he here? What is Vikram's plan? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

