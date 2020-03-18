Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra promises MJ to KILL Maya; Maya strangles Vikram
Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 featuring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles is all set to dish out some gripping and nail-biting episodes. In the latest episode, we saw how after a three days of search, Rudra finally reaches Maya's home. He meets Vikram (played by Ankit Siwach) there. Rudra confronts Vikram about Maya's presence and how he is living in his house. But he denies knowing anything about Maya. Later, on not finding any clue, Rudra leaves the house in angst and disappointment.
On the other, Vikram is seen trying to harm Maya. He confesses to Maya that he loves her. This leaves Maya shocked and agitated. However, Maya turns powerful and shows her evil side. She strangulates his neck with one hand and holds his hand with her other hand. The anger in her eyes speaks volumes of hatred that she has.
It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rudra really plan revenge against Maya? Will he kill her? What is Maya and Vikram's truth? Do they have a nasty past, for which Maya is responsible? How will MJ support Rudra in his evil plans? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.
