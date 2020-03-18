Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra promises MJ to KILL Maya; Maya strangles Vikram

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra will side MJ to take revenge from Maya. Here's what will happen.

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 featuring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles is all set to dish out some gripping and nail-biting episodes. In the latest episode, we saw how after a three days of search, Rudra finally reaches Maya's home. He meets Vikram (played by Ankit Siwach) there. Rudra confronts Vikram about Maya's presence and how he is living in his house. But he denies knowing anything about Maya. Later, on not finding any clue, Rudra leaves the house in angst and disappointment.

Now, in tonight's episode, Rudra will side with MJ and show his nasty side. Yes, while we all were waiting to see #MayRa's reunion, Rudra is in all mood to take revenge from Maya for betraying his trust. He will be seen laying on MJ's lap with eyes filled with anger and tears. He says, 'I will not give you a chance to have any complaints with me from now Dad. I will Kill Maya with my own hands.' Upon hearing all this, MJ looks quite content that is son has turned against his arch-rival. ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Vikram recalls his marriage with Maya and her betrayal; Rudra finds Maya's new home

On the other, Vikram is seen trying to harm Maya. He confesses to Maya that he loves her. This leaves Maya shocked and agitated. However, Maya turns powerful and shows her evil side. She strangulates his neck with one hand and holds his hand with her other hand. The anger in her eyes speaks volumes of hatred that she has.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rudra really plan revenge against Maya? Will he kill her? What is Maya and Vikram's truth? Do they have a nasty past, for which Maya is responsible? How will MJ support Rudra in his evil plans? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

