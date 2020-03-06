Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra's cousin Aditya creates trouble for Maya; Is it MJ's plan?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra's cousin will try to dig into Maya's past. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 featuring as Maya, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles has been dishing out some nail-biting episodes off late. With interesting twists and unexpected turns, the viewers are glued to their screens. A lot has been happening in Rudra and Maya's life after their marriage. In the latest episode, we saw how Maya and Rudra walked out of the Roy mansion hand-in-hand, leaving MJ and others shocked. If you thought this much drama was enough, it has just begun and will intensify further.

Remember how Rudra had advised Maya to give an interview to his cousin Aditya (played by Vishal Malhotra), who is an investigative journalist for the promotion of his book? Now, Aditya will create trouble for the lady. Yes, you read that right! Aditya will be on a mission to dig out Maya's past and become a hurdle in her life. And he will do all this on MJ's orders. MJ will use Aditya to expose Maya in front of Rudra and make her life hell.

He will collect proofs against her and will try to bring out her reality in front of everyone. However, Maya will also keep a keen eye on him with the help of Rajeev. She will put in all efforts to hide the truth and not let in out in the open. It would be interesting to see where the ugly game between them ends. Will Maya's past ruin her present? Will MJ be successful in his plan or Maya will take over? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

